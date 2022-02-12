NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Charlotte Welch assisted on both goals as Yale held off St. Lawrence University, 3-1, in a women’s ECAC Hockey game Saturday.
Welch passed to Rebecca Vanstone, who scored Yale’s go-ahead goal at the 14-minute, 40-second mark of the second period to put the Bulldogs ahead 2-1. Seventh-ranked Yale (21-5-1, 15-4-1) later added an empty net goal from Greta Skarzynski for the final score.
Welch also assisted on Claire Dalton’s goal 13:48 into the game to give Yale the 1-0 lead. The Saints (14-11-6, 10-6-3) tied it on a goal by Shailynn Snow 4:05 into the second period. Lucy Morgan made 30 saves for the Saints. Gianna Meloni stopped 21 shots for the Bulldogs.
The Saints play again Monday afternoon at Harvard to make up a postponed game from earlier in the season.
CLARKSON 8, BROWN 1
Haley Winn scored a pair of goals as Clarkson rallied from a brief 1-0 hole to score eight unanswered goals for an ECAC Hockey win in Providence, R.I.
Clarkson (22-7-3, 13-6-1) surrendered a goal to Brown’s Megan Forrest 4:31 into the game but Winn answered 1:14 later with a game-tying goal. The Golden Knights followed with a power-play goal from Kirstyn McQuigge at 10:20 and held a 4-1 lead over the Bears (5-18-4, 5-12-3) through the first period.
Laurence Frenette, Gabrielle David, Florence Lessard, Andie Proulx and Gretchen Branton also scored for Clarkson. Caitrin Lonergan had two assists.
SUNY Plattsburgh 7, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Second-ranked SUNY Plattsburgh (19-2-1, 14-0-1) scored three times in the first period and three times in the third as the Cardinals downed the Bears (8-13-1, 6-9-1) in NEWHL play at Plattsburgh.
Emily DellaNeve and Megan Teachout each scored for the Bears.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 7, RIVIER 4
Brady Morrison recorded his first three-goal game as SUNY Canton delivered a Senior Night win over Rivier University (5-14-2) in Canton.
Jake Mayette added a goal and four assists for the Kangaroos (8-11-2). Noah Robinson, Colton Sipperley and Sam Martin also scored for SUNY Canton.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ITHACA 66, ST. LAWRENCE 52
Grace Cannon scored 19 points and Lindsey Albertelli added 13 as Ithaca handed St. Lawrence its first road loss of the season in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
St. Lawrence (19-3, 13-3) turned the ball over 18 times vs. the Bombers (19-3, 14-1).
Katie Frederick supplied 15 points and 17 rebounds for St. Lawrence.
RPI 60, CLARKSON 50
Nicole DaPra and Lolo Reynolds each scored 13 points and Heather Converse added a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds as Rensselaer (5-16, 4-12) beat Clarkson in a Liberty League game at Troy.
Lauren Bell delivered 15 points and 13 rebounds for Clarkson (5-16, 4-11).
SUNY Geneseo 56, SUNY Potsdam 53
After trailing big early, the Bears (12-10, 7-9) took SUNY Geneseo (15-8, 11-5) to the wire before falling in SUNYAC play at Potsdam. Dyamon Hunter led the Bears with 15 points and six assists.
Mackenzie Reigle led the Knights with 12 points and eight assists.
SUNY COBLESKILL 55, SUNY CANTON 54
Chelsey Raven supplied 15 points and Antanasia Chambers delivered 14, but the Roos (12-11, 7-6) fell to the Tigers (13-11, 8-4) in an NAC game at Canton.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 80, ITHACA 79
St. Lawrence’s Trey Syroka sank a game-winning free throw with six seconds left to give the Saints a Liberty League win over the Bombers at Ithaca.
Luke Hicks, who scored all 23 of his points in the second half, led the Saints’ second-half comeback. Ithaca (14-8, 10-5) led by as many as 18 points in the first half and was ahead by 10 at halftime.
Trent Adamson added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Saints (14-9, 8-8). Syroka finished with 12 points.
SUNY Potsdam 80, SUNY GENESEO 72
Colton Huestis led the way with 26 points, Tyrese Baptiste followed with 17 and Jeff Williamson added 13 to pace the Bears (11-10, 9-7) to a SUNYAC win over the Knights (10-12, 8-8) at Potsdam.
RPI 80, CLARKSON 53
Jonny Angbazo scored 20 points and Brian Kelly 18 as first-place Rensselaer sailed to victory over Clarkson in a Liberty League game at Troy.
Mason Memmelaar contributed 17 points and Will Fredericks hit four 3-pointers among his 14 points for the Engineers (19-4, 13-3). Ryan Miles-Ferguson and Jack Delagety each scored nine points for the Golden Knights (5-18, 2-14).
SUNY CANTON 95, COBLESKILL 71
Danny Santana connected for 23 points and Andrew Fitch recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds as SUNY Canton won its Senior Night game against Cobleskill (3-9, 2-10) in NAC play at Canton.
Quaran DuBois contributed 14 points for the Kangaroos (12-11, 8-4).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
BEARS LOSE 2 MATCHES
SUNY Potsdam (4-11) fell to No. 11 Juniata (12-3) and host Kean University (5-4) at Union, N.J.
Zaire Rogers and Joe Zimmerman led the Bears with 26 and 23 kills, respectively.
The Eagles claimed 25-14, 25-22 and 25-14 wins in the opener. In the second match, Kean won, 27-25, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25 and 15-10. Rogers had a match-high 22 kills against Kean.
SKIING
SLU’S MATTSON PLACES 5TH
The Saints’ Ava Mattson won her second slalom run of the day and finished a season-best fifth during the Dartmouth College Carnival in Hanover, N.H.
Mattson posted a combined time of 1:40.92 after completing the first run in 29th place.
The Saints’ Tommy Kenosh also won his second slalom run and took 11th place for the men’s team, recording a time of 1:41.46. Kobe Villeneuve added a season-best 25th place for SLU.
The SLU men and women each finished the carnival in fifth place overall.
KUBOTA REGISTERS SEASON BEST
Clarkson senior Kelsey Kubota finished a season-high sixth among 62 participants in the giant slalom in the UConn Invitational at West Mountain in Queensbury.
Kubota skied in 1:52.70 over two runs. Clarkson teammate Nathan Briselden finished 11th (1:54.09) as the Golden Knights men finished third overall.
For the Clarkson women, Beth Fisher led the Knights with a 12th-place finish (2:00.57) as the team finished fourth overall.
KNIGHTS NORDIC MEN FIRST
Clarkson men’s Nordic squad gave the Golden Knights a relay event win for the second straight week at the Mandfield Divisionals in Breadloaf, Vt.
Clarkson’s Connor Roberts, Simon Zehr and Cameron Bancroft won the 1.4-kilometer Sprint Relay in 31:12 to top 18 other squads. Clarkson’s two other squads finished sixth and 16th.
The Clarkson women’s team finished second in the Sprint Relay in 39:27 for Melissa Brown, Lillian Magnus and Ava Schieffert.
SQUASH
DREXEL SWEEPS SLU
Lewis Anderson and Oliver Bikhazi-Green achieved victories for the St. Lawrence men in a loss to No. 9 Drexel at Cornell University in Ithaca. The Drexel women swept St. Lawrence, 9-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.