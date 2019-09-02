Local college soccer
SUNY Canton sophomore goalie Dawson Pellerin and freshman midfielder Hanlon Crane were each named North Atlantic Conference players of the week in men’s and women’s soccer, respectively, Monday.
Pellerin registered a pair of shutouts in the Kangaroos’ first two men’s soccer games of the season. He made two saves against Wells College on Friday and four stops in Sunday’s 0-0 tie against Elmira.
Crane assisted on Sarah Riedel’s game-winning goal in Canton’s 1-0 women’s soccer win over Wells.
