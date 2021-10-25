Local college soccer
TROY — Alison Waldron picked up two goals and an assist as the eighth-seeded Hudson Valley Community College women’s soccer team beat No. 9 Jefferson CC, 3-0, in an NJCAA Region 3 first-round game Sunday.
Grace Mathes supplied the other goal and Samerpreet Kaur made three saves for the Vikings (9-5). Hudson Valley will play at top-seeded Mohawk Valley CC in a quarterfinal match at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Cannoneers finished their first season under coach Chris Rowland with at 4-9 and first Region 3 playoff berth since 2014.
