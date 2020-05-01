NORWICH, Vt. — Norwich University and former Canton High school standout Mary-Kait Mace was named the school’s women’s co-scholar athlete of the year.
Mace, who finished with a 4.0 grade-point average, was a two-sport athlete as she was a captain on both the women’s soccer and women’s lacrosse teams. She is a health science/athletic training major and helped lead the women’s soccer team to 13 wins over past two seasons, tying the amount combined in the previous five seasons.
Mace became the fourth female and 16th overall student-athlete in Norwich University history to earn CoSIDA Academic All-American honors in women’s soccer. She was also a seven-time GNAC Sportsmanship team honoree between four years of women’s lacrosse and three years of women’s soccer.
