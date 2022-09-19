Clarkson University’s Sarah Kohls was named the Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week for the second time this season after last weekend’s women’s soccer games.
Kohl accounted for two goals and an assist in the Golden Knights’ split of two games. She leads the league in goals scored (6) and points (15).
St. Lawrence University’s women’s tennis team swept Liberty League weekly honors as SLU’s Cartherine Gamble was named the top singles performer and Gamble and Molly Jespersen were the doubles team of the week. Jespersen also was named rookie of the week.
Clarkson’s Nathalie Chateauneuf won Rookie of the Week honors in women’s cross country as did SLU’s Julia Giroux in volleyball.
Area honor roll mentions were SLU’s Anna Coyne and Cara Vredenburg in field hockey, Clarkson’s Bobby Guilfoil in men’s soccer, SLU’s Keely Snode in women’s soccer, SLU’s Edvin Strandberg in men’s tennis and Clarkson’s Kristin Werdine in volleyball.
