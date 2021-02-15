Local colleges
POTSDAM — Clarkson University announced over the weekend that all athletic events will be postponed until Monday due to COVID-19 on campus. Clarkson also said it will work with all opponents and league officials to reschedule games when it is safe to play.
Clarkson was set to host St. Lawrence University in a women’s basketball game today. On Wednesday, the Golden Knights had planned to play SLU in women’s hockey and to host SUNY Canton in women’s basketball. Clarkson was going to travel to SUNY Canton for another women’s basketball game Thursday.
Quinnipiac was set to play the Golden Knights in a women’s hockey series Friday and Saturday. Clarkson was going to host Nazareth in a swim meet Friday and travel to Nazareth on Saturday.
Also among the postponed events are a home women’s basketball game against Northern Vermont-Johnson and a home men’s hoops game against Rochester on Saturday.
