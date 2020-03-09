LOCAL COLLEGES
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam sophomore Ben Fuchs was named the SUNYAC men’s lacrosse goalie of the week by the conference Monday.
Fuchs helped the Bears to a 2-0 record with a .609 save percentage and a 10.29 goals-against-average. He made seven saves in the first three quarters of a 13-12 come-from-behind win at SUNY Poly on March 4. He was outstanding in a 11-8 win over Utica College in the Bears’ home opener Saturday. He made 21 stops, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
n SUNY Canton sophomore Samantha Dayter took both the North Atlantic Conference women’s lacrosse player and defender of the week awards. Teammate Karlie McCarthy took rookie of the week honors. In men’s lacrosse, junior Justin LaDuke received defensive player of the week honors.
n St. Lawrence University junior Caroline Reilly was picked as Liberty League singles performer of the week in women’s tennis Monday.
