Local colleges
POTSDAM — Former Canton High School standout Josh Huiatt, now a senior at SUNY Potsdam, was named the SUNYAC Athlete of the Week after leading the men’s lacrosse team to two wins, finishing with nine goals and eight assists.
He led SUNY Potsdam to a 16-9 win over Clarkson and later scored five goals with six assists, including the game-tying and overtime-winning goals, in a 14-13 win over SUNY Oneonta.
St. Lawrence University junior Jack Hennessey was named the Liberty League men’s lacrosse Offensive Performer of the Week and Judge Murphy was the Rookie of the Week. Hennessey scored six goals in a 17-7 win over Ithaca on Saturday.
Clarkson freshman Madelynn Barnum was the Liberty League women’s lacrosse Rookie of the Week. She scored eight goals with an assist in two games against Union.
SLU sophomore Jack Sylvia was the Liberty League baseball Pitcher of the Week. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out four in a game against RIT.
SLU’s Tori Roturndo was the Liberty League softball Performer of the Week against picking up three hits and driving in four runs against RIT in a Saturday twin bill.
SLU’s Kathleen Merchant was the Liberty League Field Athlete of the Week in track and field after setting a school record in the discus. Haylei Coolican was the Rookie of the Week.
Saints freshman Meredith Macey was the Liberty League women’s tennis Rookie of the Week. She is 6-0 in singles matches this year.
