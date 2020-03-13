AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Nate Burns threw a four-hit shutout and struck out 12 to lead the Clarkson University baseball team to a 12-0 win over Colby-Saywer in a nonconference game Friday afternoon.
Joe Stockman led Clarkson (1-3 overall) with three hits and he drove in two runs. Caleb Doyle went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs and Mike Nee went 2-for-5 for the Golden Knights.
PLYMOUTH STATE 11, SUNY CANTON 6
Collin Trathen doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Kangaroos (0-8) in a nonconference loss to Plymouth State in Fort Myers, Fla. Andy Wasilefsky, Jake Unkles and Joe Routhier all lined two hits to lead Plymouth State (7-4) and Drew Metzdorf drove in four runs.
SOFTBALL
KANGAROOS SPLIT
Nicole Ferch produced three hits in each game as SUNY Canton (6-4) defeated Crown 7-4 in the opener and then fell 14-11 to Brockport later in a pair of nonconference games in Fort Myers, Fla.
Sophia Harris, Aleesha LaBow and Callee Zulauf each supplied two hits for the Kangaroos in the opener.
Mackenzie Currie and Madison Evans lined three hits in game two.
CLARKSON CAPTURES TWO WINS
Receiving two solid pitching performances from Olivia Zoeller and senior Leah Allen, Clarkson (3-3) won a pair of games in Clermont, Fla., beating No. 22 Manhattanville, 4-2, in the early game and Suffolk, 3-0, in the nightcap at Hancock Park.
NORDIC SKIING
CLARKSON WINS MEN’S DAILY TITLE
Clarkson edged St. Olaf by a point to win the day’s title at the USCSA National Championships on Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid. The women took fourth pace in the 15-kilometer classic.
Clarkson’s men finished with 26 points and St. Olaf had 27. Castleton was third with 33.
Although Clarkson’s top skier was in seventh place, a tightly packed group of three ended up in the top 11 to eke out the win over St. Olaf, which had two skiers in the top six. Michael Giraldi was the first Clarkson skier to cross the finish line, taking seventh in 55 minutes, 31.8 seconds. Cameron Bancroft was eighth in 55:41.7, and Michael Salo was 11th in 56:29.6.
For the women, Bridget Wangler was fifth among 40 skiers, closing out the event in 1:06:35.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.