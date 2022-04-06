CANTON — Nicholas Butler went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead the St. Lawrence University baseball team to an 11-7 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game at SLU Wednesday.
Jimmy Limberatore hit a two-run home run for the Saints (12-6 overall).
Noah Reyes led SUNY Canton (3-17) with a three-hit game.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 8-12, SUNY POTSDAM 0-4
Olivia Zoeller and Emily McBath combined to throw a no-hitter in the first game as the Golden Knights swept a doubleheader from the Bears (0-15) at SUNY Potsdam.
Zoeller struck out 11 in the opener for Clarkson (7-7).
Sarah Vaccaro produced three hits in each game for Clarkson.
Vanessa Brandt, Kelsey Bennett and Anna Brown picked up two hits for SUNY Potsdam in game two.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY ONEONTA 24, SUNY POTSDAM 8
Kyrsten Stone, Hannah Stevenson and Anita Reitano all scored two goals for the Bears (5-4, 1-2) in a SUNYAC loss to the Red Dragons in Oneonta.
Tessa Hughes scored six goals for SUNY Oneonta (4-5, 2-1).
(0) comments
