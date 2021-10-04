Local colleges
HERKIMER — Former Beaver River standout Chelsea Greenwood supplied 11 kills as the Jefferson Community College rallied from losing the first two sets to beat Herkimer County CC, 19-25, 15-25, 25-13, 25-17, 15-10, in a Region 3 match Sunday.
Ashley Hogan added eight kills and three digs while former South Jefferson player Sarah Towles recorded 14 digs for the Cannoneers (8-4).
Brittany McManus paced the Generals (3-2) with 20 digs and nine kills.
n Ogdensburg native Kelsey Pinkerton netted her second goal of the season as the SUNY Canton women’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win against SUNY Poly in an North Atlantic Conference matchup Sunday in Canton.
