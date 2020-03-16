Local colleges
CANTON — SUNY Canton junior and former General Brown standout Erin Parks was named North Atlantic Conference women’s lacrosse player of the week Monday.
The attacker netted four goals in a 15-12 loss to Carroll (Wis.) University on March 9. Freshman and former South Jefferson player Casey Pelton earned rookie of the week honors in women’s lacrosse.
Sophomore Hunter Olsen was selected as men’s lacrosse player of the week and the Kangaroos swept the league’s awards in the sport. Junior Nick Walberger got the defensive player of the week and sophomore Trent Dow, a former standout at St. Lawrence Central, grabbed defensive player of the week.
Senior Chris McVannan was named baseball co-player of the week and freshman Zach Miner earned rookie of the week. Junior Nicole French was selected as softball player of the week and freshman Alexis Fagnant picked up rookie of the week.
