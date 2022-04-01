Local colleges
PLATTSBURGH — Christian Lent and Kaden Lowalowski each lined two hits as SUNY Plattsburgh defeated SUNY Canton, 10-6, in the opener of a three-game, nonconference baseball series Friday.
Lowalowski also drove in two runs for the Cardinals (6-6 overall).
Dyllon Bougor, Don Luis Rodriguez and Alphonse Fuca all picked up two hits for the Kangaroos (3-14).
n Zaire Rogers supplied seven kills for SUNY Potsdam (12-17, 3-3), but the Bears fell 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 to host SUNY Poly in an NECC men’s volleyball match.
Keven Sanchez added eight digs for the Bears.
