ROCHESTER — Addie Carr scored with less than six minutes left in regulation as the Rochester Institute of Technology women’s hockey team upset St. Lawrence University, 2-1, in nonconference play on Tuesday night.
Nicole Ness opened the scoring and Sarah Coe made 42 saves for the Tigers (3-20-1), who stopped a 17-game losing streak.
Abby Hustler netted the game-tying goal for the Saints (11-14-1).
n Jakia Howards posted a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds as the SUNY Potsdam women’s basketball team beat SUNY Canton, 70-59, for a nonconference victory at Canton. Augusta Dixon added 17 points for the Bears (6-7) while Sophia Munoz collected 17 points for the Kangaroos (9-9).
n Alexa Mustafaj provided 22 points as the Middlebury College women’s basketball team topped St. Lawrence University, 70-61, in a nonconference game at Canton. Augusta Dixon chipped in 17 points for the Panthers (11-6), while Jackie Malley totaled 21 points for the Saints (6-6).
