Carr leads Tigers in women’s hockey upset of Saints

ROCHESTER — Addie Carr scored with less than six minutes left in regulation as the Rochester Institute of Technology women’s hockey team upset St. Lawrence University, 2-1, in nonconference play on Tuesday night.

Nicole Ness opened the scoring and Sarah Coe made 42 saves for the Tigers (3-20-1), who stopped a 17-game losing streak.

