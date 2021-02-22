Local colleges
POTSDAM — Clarkson athletic teams are back in action this week after more than two weeks without playing due to a campus COVID-19 shutdown.
Clarkson’s last athletic event was a 5-2 win over Colgate for the women’s hockey team Feb. 7.
Clarkson’s return comes Friday with three events. The women’s basketball team will host Rochester’s Bryant & Stratton at 1 p.m. Clarkson will play a home game against St. Lawrence University in women’s hockey at 5 p.m. and, at the same time, the men’s hockey team will play at Colgate.
On Sunday, the women’s hockey team will travel to SLU for a 1 p.m. game and the men will host Colgate at 4 p.m., and Monday, the men’s basketball team travels to Northern Vermont Lyndon for a 4 p.m. game while women’s hockey plays at SLU in a 7 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.