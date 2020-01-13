Local colleges
Clarkson University senior men’s hockey captain Devin Brosseau was named one of the 13 finalists for the Hockey Humanitarian Award on Monday.
The award celebrates college hockey’s finest citizen. A student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
Brosseau has led the various programs, including Hockey Fights Cancer, Relay for Life, the Headway Foundation that raises concussion awareness and the Snack Pack Program Drive to help provide nutritional snacks to students in the Potsdam Central School District.
Finalists for the award will be announced in February. The recipient will be honored in a ceremony on April 10 as part of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Detroit.
n St. Lawrence University freshman Trent Adamson was named the Liberty League’s men’s basketball performer of the week Monday. The Ilion native average 19 points per game as the Saints went 2-1 last week. SLU swept the squash awards as senior Karim Ibrahim was men’s performer of the week and freshman Inwoo Lee was rookie of the week. Sophomore Makyla Kelley was women’s performer of the week.
n SUNY Potsdam senior Samantha Coombs was selected as SUNYAC women’s swimmer of the week on Monday. She won three solo events Saturday to help the Bears to a 150-134 victory over Saint Michael’s College.
