Clarkson University senior goalkeeper Elyse Green was selected as the Liberty League’s defensive performer of the week in women’s soccer.
Green recorded a pair of shutouts while making 11 saves in two wins for the Golden Knights last week. Green stopped four shots as Clarkson opened Liberty League play with a 3-0 win over Skidmore on Wednesday and then recorded seven saves as the Golden Knights defeated Cortland 1-0 on Saturday.
Also from the league, St. Lawrence’s Joseph Viscardo and Ethan Roberts were honored as offensive performer of the week and defensive performer of the week, respectively, for football.
In cross country, Patrick Mortensen of St. Lawrence was selected as men’s performer of the week and St. Lawrence’s Sophie Brzezinski was chosen as women’s rookie of the week, while Clarkson’s Chris Rust garnered men’s golf performer of the week honors.
SUNY CANTON 1, NVU-JOHNSON 0
Caitlyn Gerrard scored a penalty kick goal in the game’s 75th minute and goalie Victoria Hanna made one save as SUNY Canton’s women’s soccer (3-4-1, 2-0-1) team blanked NVU-Johnson in an NAC game on Sunday.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY CANTON 2, NVU-JOHNSON 0
Shayne O’Neill and Jacob Deuel scored a goal each as and goalie Tyler Petersen made two stops the Kangaroos’ men’s team (4-3-2, 2-1) defeated NVU-Johnson also in an NAC game on Sunday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CORNING CC 3, JEFFERSON CC 1
Also on Sunday, host Corning Community College defeated Jefferson Community College (14-4, 3-1) in women’s volleyball, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25 and 26-24 in a conference match.
