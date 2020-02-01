HAMILTON — Ella Shelton scored with less than four minutes left in regulation as the Clarkson University women’s hockey team salvaged a 2-2 ECAC tie with Colgate on Saturday.
Michaela Pejzlová provided the other goal for Clarkson (18-4-6, 9-3-4).
Rosy Demers and Eleri MacKay each netted goals for Colgate (13-11-6, 7-6-3).
CORNELL 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Gillis Frechette delivered the deciding goal in the second period and added an assist as Cornell held off St. Lawrence in an ECAC Hockey game at Ithaca.
Jaime Bourbonnais and Grace Graham each scored first-period goals for the Big Red (19-1-3, 13-0-3).
Julia Gosling and Shailynn Snow each scored for the Saints (11-11-6, 6-7-3). Snow’s goal came with seven seconds left and SLU skating with an extra attacker. Kayla Vespa assisted on both goals.
Lucy Morgan made 31 saves for the Saints.
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY OSWEGO 3 (OT)
Shelbi Thacker’s power-play goal 12:05 into the third period helped the Bears scratch out an NEWHL tie with the Lakers in Oswego.
Kaylee Merrill scored twice and Kayla McCabe made 45 saves for SUNY Potsdam (9-9-2, 7-6-2).
Emily Gustafson tallied for SUNY Oswego (9-6-4, 6-4-4).
BUFFALO STATE 4, SUNY CANTON 3 (OT)
Tristin Stetson scored 1:03 into overtime as the Bengals rallied past the Kangaroos in NEWHL play at Buffalo.
Lila Toczek recorded a goal and two assists for Buffalo State (4-15, 2-10).
Sarah Kosnaskie notched a pair of goals for SUNY Canton (3-14-1, 0-12-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY OSWEGO 5, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Alex DiCarlo and Max Novick each scored twice as the Lakers downed the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Steven Kozikoski stopped 30 shots for SUNY Oswego (11-8, 8-2).
Michael McArthur scored for SUNY Potsdam (5-15-1, 4-8-1).
SUNY CANTON 2, ANNA MARIA 0
Jesse Farabee scored a first-period power-play goal and Brett Bannister added a score with 2:35 left in the game as SUNY Canton shut out Anna Maria College in Canton.
Michael Cerasuolo made 21 saves for SUNY Canton (10-6-3) over Anna Maria (10-7-5).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON CC 89, FINGER LAKES CC 79
Isiah Murphy was three rebounds shy of his second consecutive triple-double and finished with 20 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds for Jefferson Community College in its Mid-State Athletic Conference win against FLCC (14-9) in Watertown.
Jake Hess finished with 16 points while Justin Omaga had 12 for the Cannoneers (13-6, 5-3), who have won three in a row and are ranked No. 4 in the region.
SUNY POTSDAM 68, SUNY GENESEO 59
Jayquan Thomas scored 18 points to lead four Potsdam players in double figures as the Bears beat the Blue Knights in a SUNYAC game at Geneseo.
Tyrese Baptiste scored 16 points, Aaron Armstrong scored 14 and Isaiah Brown added 10 for Potsdam (14-3, 9-1). Baptiste added 14 rebounds.
Michael Gannon scored 18 points for Geneseo (6-12, 3-8) and Alex Merhige scored 16.
SUNY CANTON 65, NVU-JOHNSON 40
Danny Santana and Quran DuBois each scored 17 points as SUNY Canton won its eighth straight game, sweeping the North Atlantic Conference weekend series from NVU-Johnson (4-16, 2-6) in Johnson, Vt.
George Nehma scored 15 points for the Kangaroos (13-8, 9-1).
CLARKSON 87, BARD 73
Chris Hulbert scored 21 points and Clarkson made 24-of-27 free throws to gain a Liberty League win over Bard in Potsdam.
Reese Swedberg and Matt Higgins each scored 14 points for the Golden Knights (6-13, 4-8).
Stefanos Psarras scored 33 points for Bard (0-18, 0-12).
VASSAR 77, ST. LAWRENCE 61
Zach Bromfield scored 24 points and Jack Rothenberg added 21 as Vassar (8-11, 4-8) beat St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Luke Hicks led four Saints (7-11, 5-7) in double figures with 20 points. Andrew Geschickter and Brandon Arnold scored 11 apiece. Trent Adamson added 10.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
JCC 66, FINGER LAKES 39
Chelsey Raven recorded 24 points in the Cannoneers’ Mid-State Athletic Conference win over FLCC (7-14) in Watertown.
Raven also contributed 15 rebounds, while Allyson Crosby added 13 points and 19 rebounds. Ashlyn Eyles also finished with 20 points for the Cannoneers (10-7, 7-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 79, VASSAR 77 (OT)
Dylan Watkiss hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to give St. Lawrence a three-point lead with 46 seconds left in overtime en route to a win in Canton that moved the Saints into sole possession of first place in the Liberty League standings.
The Saints (14-5, 10-2) went 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the extra session, including a 6-for-6 performance from Ava McCann, who scored a career-high 31 points.
Jackie Cenan scored 19 points for Vassar (13-6, 9-3). Her basket with six seconds left sent the game into overtime.
CLARKSON 75, BARD 20
Hannah Earl scored 17 points and the Golden Knights raced to a 42-10 halftime lead in a Liberty League win over the Raptors (5-14, 0-12) in Potsdam.
Former Gouverneur player Elaina Porter added 14 points for Clarkson (7-11, 3-9).
SUNY GENESEO 89, SUNY POTSDAM 50
Kerrin Montgomery scored 17 points as one of five double-figure scorers for SUNY Geneseo in a SUNYAC win over SUNY Potsdam at Geneseo.
Lindsay Halpin scored 14 points, Madison McCulley scored 11, and Sara Ciotti and Natalie Alfieri added 10 each for the Blue Knights (15-3, 8-3).
Dyamon Hunter scored 15 points to lead Potsdam (5-11, 3-8).
NVU-JOHNSON 68, SUNY CANTON 61
Ellery Kiefer finished with 17 points and Halie Tillotson scored 16 in NVU-Johnson’s NAC win over SUNY Canton in Johnson, Vt.
Joie Culkin tied a career-high with 20 points for SUNY Canton (1-20, 1-9).
SWIMMING
CLARKSON SWEEPS UTICA
Brent Reid swept the diving events, recording NCAA qualifying scores in the process, as the Clarkson men’s and women swept host Utica College.
Clarkson won the men’s meet, 178-47, and the women’s meet, 167-47.
Clarkson’s Jacob Baker set a Utica pool record with his 2-minute, 3.91-second victory in the 200-meter backstroke.
Emily Weaver won two diving events and broke a Clarkson women’s record with her scores of 158.00 and 277.15.
OSWEGO SWEEPS POTSDAM
Ryan Kreuser and Nicholas Weber each won an individual event and swam on a winning relay to lead the men as SUNY Oswego swept the men’s and women’s meets in Oswego.
Oswego won the men’s meet, 176-101, and won the women’s, 166-117.
For the Potsdam men, Ryan Hagadorn won the 100 and 200 breaststroke. For the Potsdam women, Samantha Coombs captured the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle and swam on a winning relay. Emily Pitz won the 100 and 200 butterfly.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM FALLS IN TRI-MATCH
SUNY Potsdam fell in matches to Ramapo College and Emmanuel College during the Ramapo Tri-Match in Ramapo, N.J.
Ramapo beat Potsdam 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 and Emmanuel won 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.
Zaire Rogers registered a career-high 10 kills for Potsdam (1-2) against Emmanuel.
SKIING
ARMSTRONG PACES SAINTS
Carter Armstrong finished 16th in the men’s slalom in one minute, 46.38 seconds to top the Saints’ performances during day two of the Colby College Carnival at Sugarloaf Mountain.
Tommy Kenosh placed 18th for the Saints in 1:47.79.
Tarrah Price finished 30th in the women’s slalom to lead SLU.
In the Nordic event, Lucy Hochscharter placed 16th in 36:00.8 to lead the Saints women in the 10-kilometer classic race. Charlie Reinhardt was 53rd for SLU men in the 15K classic. The Saints women placed ninth overall and the men 10th.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
DANAHER HIGHLIGHTS SLU OUTING
Kevin Danaher captured the shot put with a throw of 14.85 meters to highlight St. Lawrence’s showing at the Ithaca Bomber Invitational in Ithaca.
Danaher also was sixth in the weight throw. John Churchill finished second in the 500 meters, and Michael Corbitt and Dexter Benkard placed third in the 60 meters and 5,000, respectively.
For the women, Isabel Caprood took forth in the 60-meter hurdles to key the Saints. Sadie Lingelbach-Pierce took fourth in the 1,000.
