Local colleges
Clarkson University freshman guard Mariah Benavides was named Liberty League women’s basketball rookie of the week Monday.
She 16.5 points per game over the weekend, shooting 11-for-24 from the floor with seven 3-point field goals.
St. Lawrence University freshman Michael Corbitt earned the men’s track and field rookie of the week. SLU sophomore Sanna Koivumäki took women’s squash player of the week and Xitali Zuniga-Romero was rookie of the week in the same sport.
n SUNY Canton junior Justin LaDuke was picked as the North Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse defensive player of the week on Monday. He made 16 saves in Canton’s 12-4 loss to SUNY Poly on Saturday.
