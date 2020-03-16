Local colleges
ALBANY — Clarkson University senior goalie Frank Marotte was named one of the three finalists for the ECAC men’s hockey player of the year Monday.
Marotte posted a 16-5-1 record against conference opponents. The Longueuil, Quebec, native ranked first in GAA (1.63), second in save percentage (.940), and second in saves (546) in his 22 league starts. He was fourth in both GAA and save percentage, and sixth in winning percentage among all Division I goalies.
Nick Abruzzese of Harvard and Morgan Barron of Cornell are the other two finalists. The winner will be announced at noon Friday.
n Clarkson University senior Nate Burns was named Liberty League baseball pitcher of the week Monday. He threw a complete-game four-hitter against Colby-Sawyer on Friday, striking out 12 and walking none.
n The Clarkson baseball team picked up a 10-8 victory over Keuka College in a nonconference game at Auburndale, Fla.
