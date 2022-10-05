CANTON — Often in a tie game one team usually feels better about the outcome than the other team.
That was not the case Wednesday afternoon after St. Lawrence University rallied to tie Clarkson 1-1 in a Liberty League men’s soccer game.
Clarkson (7-1-2 overall, 1-1-2 conference) was not happy about blowing a 1-0 lead and seeing SLU control play in the second half.
The Saints (6-1-4, 2-0-2) were not happy after missing on a few good scoring chances in the final minutes.
“It was a real tough battle when the two crosstown rivals play,” Clarkson goalie Carter Kladstrup said. “I think both teams worked hard, but it was a messy game.”
Clarkson has only given up two goals all season, but the Golden Knights have only scored 10.
When Clarkson took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute, off a shot from Zach Shufelt, with Colin Burnell assisting, the scenario looked good for the Golden Knights.
“We just have to move on from this game, continue to practice and get better and win the league,” Shufelt said. “I saw (Burnell) go out wide. I had to get a touch on the ball, no matter where it was. We can’t settle in after we get a goal, we have to push for more goals.”
The Saints played a sluggish first half, but the team played with more spark in the second.
SLU finally got a tying goal past Kladstrup in the 76th minute when Ryan Campbell headed in a nice pass from Marvin Sibanda.
“It was great pass by Marvin,” Campbell said. “The finish felt amazing. We didn’t have the energy in the first. (Coach Mike Toshack) got us hyped up. We want to get back (at Clarkson) for sure. We had so many chances in the last 10 minutes. I wish we could have gotten the win.”
SLU’s best chance to win the game came with 74 seconds left when the Saints were awarded a penalty kick.
Sibanda took the shot, aimed for a corner and ball went just wide.
“The number one thing was confidence, so in my head I was thinking, ‘I’ve got this,’ ” Kladstrup said of the penalty kick. “But he didn’t let me go get it, he hit it a little wide. It’s always nerve wracking because you think the pressure is on you, but really the pressure is on the shooter.”
Saints goalie Ben Woelfinger finished with four saves and stayed sharp in the final minutes as both teams pushed for a goal.
“The opportunities for the win were there,” Woelfinger said. “In the first half we were a little but slow but we got the control in the second half. Both teams had opportunities to win, but I think a tie is what both teams deserved.”
SLU’s point was big as the team entered the game a half-game behind 3-0 Vassar for first place in the Liberty League standings.
“You can see they are pretty dejected,” Toshack said of his team. “That was a very good team. We came back and put ourselves in a good position to win the game, with a penalty kick and right down to the very end with a shot.”
SLU has struggled with injury issues this season so the team has not reached its potential yet.
“We are hoping to get some people back,” Toshack said. “It would have been nice to do a few more changes. A lot of guys were willing to suffer for the team and dug deep.”
Clarkson hopes to continue building on the standout defense its produced this season, which could make them dangerous in the postseason.
“I felt like we left something on the table,” Clarkson coach Carter Lincoln said. “We let them back into the game. I think we are getting better and better each game. We have extremely good leadership. The guys are very organized and held each other accountable.”
SUNY POTSDAM 1, SUNY ONEONTA 1
Justin Mossey scored with 13 seconds left to give SUNY Potsdam (4-3-4, 0-2-3) a tie with host SUNY Oneonta in a SUNYAC game.
Malcolm Swett scored in the 10th minute for SUNY Oneonta (7-1-2, 2-1-1).
ALFRED STATE 3, SUNY CANTON 1
Ethan Leibeck scored the only goal for the Kangaroos (3-7-1) in a nonconference loss at Alfred State.
Gavin Rice, Nuri Sarbudak and Jackson Powers scored for Alfred State (6-3-3).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 1, SUNY ONEONTA 0
Ryelee Semco stopped two shots as the Bears shut out SUNY Oneonta (2-6-1, 0-3-1) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Sarah Emmi scored on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute for the Bears (6-7, 2-4).
VOLLEYBALL
JEFFERSON CC 3, CAYUGA CC 0
Sophomore Alexis Cruz delivered nine kills and 15 service points as Jefferson Community College captured its 20th victory of the season Tuesday in a Mid-State Athletic Conference match against Cayuga CC in Watertown.
The Cannoneers (20-2, 6-1) also honored their five sophomore players during the match, which they won 25-7, 25-16, 25-19 over the Spartans (1-15, 0-8).
Cruz added six service aces. Chelsea Greenwood contributed five kills and six points and Kaila Gilpatric four kills and six points. Bailey Woodard added 18 assists and Sarah Kilburn seven digs.
