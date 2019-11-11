Local colleges
After a strong start to her season freshman, Joie Culkin has been named the NAC Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Culkin averaged 15.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game in her first two collegiate women’s basketball games.
She opened the season with a game-high 20 points to go with four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in a loss to Coast Guard Academy. The rookie followed that up with her first double-double tallying 10 points, and a game-best 17 rebounds in a loss to Cazenovia. For her performance, Culkin was named to the All-Tournament Team.
n SUNY Potsdam sophomore women’s basketball player Dyamon Hunter has been named the SUNYAC Player of the Week. She averaged 26.5 points per game and shot .489 from the floor during opening weekend to help the Bears reach the title game of the SUNY Canton Kevin Fee Roos Classic.
n In the Liberty League, St. Lawrence quarterback Tyler Grochot was named offensive performer of the week in football. He completed 32 of 39 passes for 294 yards and six touchdowns in SLU’s 51-19 win over visiting Rochester on Saturday. Also, SLU’s Olivia Middleton was named rookie of the week in women’s basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.