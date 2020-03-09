Local colleges
NAPLES, Fla. — Alexis Fagnant’s two-run single in the seventh inning helped the SUNY Canton softball team rally past Nazareth College, 8-6, in the second game of the day Monday at the Gene Cusic Classic.
Jordan Knapp smashed a two-run double earlier in the frame to start the six-run inning for the Kangaroos (3-1). SUNY Canton opened the day with a 9-0 loss to SUNY Oneonta.
Mackenzie Kapp logged two hits, including a double, for the Golden Flyers (0-4).
n The SUNY Potsdam softball team dropped a pair of games to DeSales (10-4) and Alverno (4-1) on Monday.
n Dylan Callahan blasted a two-run home run in the eighth inning as the Carroll University (Wis.) baseball team overcame SUNY Canton, 8-6, in the Gene Cusic Classic Monday at Fort Myers, Fla. The Pioneers (2-5) scored the last five runs of the game for the win. Zach Miner drove in a pair of runs for the Kangaroos (0-4).
n Courtenay Karls scored six goals as the Carroll women’s lacrosse team beat SUNY Canton, 15-12, in the Spring Fling Tournament at Englewood, Fla. Michaela Johnson added three goals and three assists for the Pioneers (4-1). Erin Parks tallied four goals and Watertown’s Logan Bush provided three goals and an assist for the Kangaroos (0-3).
