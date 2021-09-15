POTSDAM — Simon Falck scored in the 81st minute to lead the Clarkson men’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference team on Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Bryan Benitez made three saves for the Golden Knights (1-3-2 overall). Connor Callan made one save for the Bears (1-1-2),
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Host SUNY Plattsburgh defeated SUNY Potsdam 25-11, 25-17, 2-25, 25-18 in a SUNYAC match.
Mikayla Myers, Jessica Ader and Emme Price led the Bears (2-3 overall, 0-1 conference) with eight kills.
Meghan O’Brien and Payton Zophy both picked up 11 kills for SUNY Plattsburgh (5-3, 1-0).
