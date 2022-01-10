LOCAL COLLEGES
POTSDAM — Teddy Fravel netted 22 points as the Clarkson University men’s basketball team beat SUNY Canton, 84-61, in a nonconference matchup Monday.
Blake Gearhart chipped in 12 points while Garret Delaney and Frankie Rainville each supplied nine points for the Golden Knights (3-8 overall).
Danny Santana registered 11 points and Andrew Fitch notched seven points for the Kangaroos (4-7).
n Rebecca Davila generated 17 points as the Maine-Presque Isle women’s basketball team downed SUNY Canton, 77-55, in an North Atlantic Conference game Sunday in Canton. Paige Espling got a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls (6-3). Chelsey Raven produced a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards for the Kangaroos (4-8).
