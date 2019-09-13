POTSDAM — Allison Coon scored two goals to lead the Clarkson University women’s soccer team to a 3-2 win over SUNY Oswego in a nonconference game Friday afternoon.
Giulia Mahoney also scored for the Golden Knights (4-0-1 overall). Liz Myers scored both goals for the Lakers (1-5).
UTICA 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Mikayla Blumenstock scored twice and Utica (5-0) also added an own goal to defeat the Bears in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Bowie Mackenzie scored for SUNY Potsdam (4-3).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON, SLU START STRONG
Clarkson won both of its matches and St. Lawrence University swept SUNY Potsdam 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 on the opening night of the North Country Invitational. Both teams hosted on the opening night.
Clarkson (9-0) also swept the Bears winning 25-13, 25-8, 25-6 and then swept Middlebury 25-8, 25-20, 25-16.
Rachel Reusch led Clarkson with 25 total kills and Isabelle Crow supplied 55 assists.
Natalie Piper led the Saints (8-1) with 15 kills and Jenna Britton added 31 assists.
Kendall Jones produced 29 assists combined for the Bears (3-4).
SUNY CANTON 3, ELMIRA 0
The Kangaroos won their first match of the season, sweeping Elmira 25-15, 26-24, 25-21 at the SUNY Oswego Invitational.
Tatum Lafrance led SUNY Canton (1-8) with 10 kills and Ashton Houppert picked up 21 assists.
ROOS COACH HONORED
SUNY Canton softball coach Quincy Lewis will be inducted into the New York State High School Softball Hall of Fame on May 2 at the Mudville Sports Complex in Herkimer.
Lewis is a 2012 graduate of Section 4’s Corning High School, where she spent six years on the varsity, including seventh and eighth grade. She finished with a 63-15 record, a 0.93 earned-run average and 533 strikeouts in 583 innings. She also batted .463.
Lewis, who played college softball for LIU Post and Shippensburg, began coaching the Kangaroos last year and led the team to a 12-22 overall record and a 5-7 mark in NAC play.
