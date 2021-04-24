CANTON — Jack Hennessey logged six goals as the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team pulled away in the third quarter to defeat Ithaca, 17-7, in a Liberty League game Saturday to give head coach Mike Mahoney his 250th career coaching win.
Judge Murphy and Chris Jordan each chipped in five points for the Saints (5-2, 3-2).
Connor Brumfield and Charlie Niebuhr each posted two goals for the Bombers (4-3, 2-2).
SUNY DELHI 19, SUNY CANTON 8
Aidan Costello’s seven goals and two assists powered the Broncos to an North Atlantic Conference win over the Kangaroos at Delhi.
King White scored a hat trick for SUNY Delhi (2-3, 2-2).
Hutner White led SUNY Canton (3-3) with two goals and three assists.
BASEBALL
SUNY CANTON TAKES TWO
Jesse Iacovetta’s walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of game one as the Kangaroos swept the Fighting Tigers of SUNY Cobleskill in an North Atlantic Conference twin bill in Canton.
Zach Miner tripled and drove in game two as SUNY Canton (5-7, 3-3) took game two, 9-4. The Kangaroos won the opener, 5-4.
Eddy Garcia hit a two-run double in the opener for SUNY Cobleskill (7-4, 5-3).
SAINTS SWEEP RIT
St. Lawrence eked out two narrow victories, 7-6 and 7-5, over RIT at Canton.
Andrew Cirelli drove in five runs in the doubleheader while picking up four hits for St. Lawrence (8-6).
Daniel Capra delivered four RBIs for RIT (6-15).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 21, SKIDMORE 16
Isabel Silvia racked up five goals and three assists as the Saints beat the Thoroughbreds in Liberty League play at Saratoga Springs.
Rachel Burke and Charlotte Powell each collected four goals for St. Lawrence (4-3, 3-3).
Madelyn Marr paced Skidmore (2-4, 0-4) with three goals and three assists.
UNION 19, CLARKSON 13
Isabel Bush accumulated six goals as the Dutchwomen beat the Golden Knights in a Liberty League matchup in Schenectady.
Sydney McPartlon generated four goals and three assists for Union (4-4. 3-3).
Kyrsten Stone and Madelynn Barnum each notched four goals for Clarkson (5-6, 3-4).
SUNY ONEONTA 20, SUNY POTSDAM 6
Tessa Hughes tallied six goals as the Red Dragons downed the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Lily Avazis handed out eight assists for SUNY Oneonta (5-3).
Novaleigh LeGrow and Anita Reitano each totaled two goals for SUNY Potsdam (3-9, 0-8).
CLARKSON WINS AND TIES
After a 15-10, 7 inning, slugfest victory in game one for Clarkson, the Golden Knights tied with Ithaca 11-11 in game two after the contest was called due to darkness after nine innings.
Colby Brouillette had six RBI’s on three hits in the double-header for Clarkson (11-12-1). Zachary Carplin went 7-for-9 in the series, he finished game one with five hits for the Golden Knights.
Buzz Shirley had eight RBI’s in the double header for Ithaca (12-7-1), including six in game two.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON SPLITS WITH ITHACA
Clarkson split its doubleheader with Ithaca, winning the first game 3-0 before losing game two 7-0 at Potsdam.
Sarah Vaccaro supplied three hits during the double-header for the Golden Knights (15-9). Maddie Brink, Alyssa Schaechinger and Katy Aldous each drove in a run for Clarkson in their victory in the opener.
Olivia Zoeller pitched game one for the Knights and went seven innings, only giving up two hits while striking out 12.
Riley Piromalli won game two for Ithaca (15-5), pitching seven innings and allowing three hits and no runs.
SUNY COBLESKILL SWEEPS SUNY CANTON
Maya Davies drove in a pair of runs in the second game to help the Fighting Tigers complete an North Atlantic Conference sweep of the Kangaroos in Cobleskill.
SUNY Cobleskill (7-5, 5-3) won both games, 3-1 and 13-3.
Mackenzie Currie doubled in game one and drove in a run in nightcap for SUNY Canton (1-16, 0-11).
SAINTS SPLIT WITH TIGERS
Tori Rotundo and Carolyn Holran drove in three RBIs apiece in St. Lawrence’s second-game, 10-4 win over RIT. The Tigers took game one, 6-3.
Jacee Casebolt got the victory for St. Lawrence (3-12) in game two, coming on in relief of Mace Davis in the second inning and contributing five innings.
Julia Vaillancourt totaled five hits in the doubleheader for RIT (5-14).
GOLF
JCC PLACES SECOND IN WEEKEND INVITATIONALS
Jefferson Community College placed second in Friday’s Mohawk Valley invitational and second in Saturday’s Adirondack invitational, while Niagara County CC won both events.
JCC’s Ryan Blevins finished with a low score of 83 in Friday’s invitational, while teammate Chris Olson finished with a score of 82 in Saturday’s invitational.
CLARKSON PLACES SECOND
Josh Marshall finished with a score of 78, tied for sixth, to lead Clarkson in its second-place finish in the NAC Championships at Delhi.
SUNY Delhi took the championship.
South Jefferson and JCC alum Jake Hess finished with a score of 83 for the Kangaroos.
MEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 5, RIT 4
Nathan Turtledove and Quinn Bermingham each won their respective singles and doubles matches as the Saints edged the Tigers in a Liberty League match at Rochester.
Turtledove beat Verosh Jayanetti, 6-3, 7-6, in his singles match, while Bermingham topped Jake Wolicki 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, for St. Lawrence.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 7, RIT 2
The Saints swept all three doubles matches to top the Tigers in Liberty League play at Rochester.
Caroline Reilly, Lillian Sullivan, Meredith Macey, Elena Styliades and Caitlyn Avery swept their singles and doubles matches for St. Lawrence.
