Local colleges
CANTON — Margo Hopper tripled three times in the first game and drove in a pair of runs as the St. Lawrence University softball team beat SUNY Potsdam, 10-2 and 7-3, to sweep a nonleague doubleheader Monday.
Lauryn Best drove in a pair of runs in the second game for the Saints (15-9), while Hailey LaGiudice logged an RBI double for the Bears (0-23) in the opener.
n The SUNY Poly baseball team scratched out a pair of North Atlantic Conference victories, 10-8 and 8-7, to sweep SUNY Canton on Monday at Utica.
