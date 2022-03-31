LOCAL COLLEGES
CORTLANDVILLE — Jefferson Community College’s baseball team split a doubleheader Thursday, winning the first game, 9-8, and then losing the nightcap, 13-11, in six innings to SUNY Broome CC.
n JCC’s softball team was swept in a doubleheader at Anne Arundel CC, losing 5-1 and 10-9. Kaylee Johnson totaled five hits overall for the Cannoneers (2-4), including a triple, double and she drove in a run while scoring two runs.
