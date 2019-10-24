WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College topped Tompkins-Cortland Community College 2-1 in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game on Wednesday to close out the regular season. The win secures the Cannoneers a spot in regional play, beginning next Tuesday.
Kaden Conners scored both goals for the Cannoneers (8-7, 3-3) in the first half. Mason Bush scored the only golf for the Panthers (2-11, 1-5) on a penalty kick in the second half.
Goalie Josh Stowell made three saves for JCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.