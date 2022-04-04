Jefferson Community College sophomore Isaiah Murphy was named to the NJCAA Division III All-American second team on Monday.
Murphy averaged 25.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game as helped the Cannoneers to a 12-13 record and an NJCAA Region 3 tournament.
He was named to the Mid-State Athletic Conference first team on Feb. 19.
SOFTBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 21-25, WELLS 0-0
The Saints got a 10-run inning in both ends of the doubleheader as they routed the Express (0-12) in a nonconference doubleheader on Monday.
Gabby Slater and Jacee Casebolt combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the opening game while Kayla Minst singled four times and plated four runs for St. Lawrence (9-4) in the night cap.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 18-11, SUNY POTSDAM 2-0
Kate Quagliana knocked in four runs on three hits in the first game and wrapped up the victory in relief in the second game as SUNY New Paltz swept winless SUNY Potsdam in a doubleheader Sunday in Potsdam.
Carol Ann Campsey added a two-run home run for New Paltz in the first game and Sydney Bonewit went 3-for-3 as the Hawks scored five runs in the first and third innings.
Anna Grottola and Danielle Moscarello each drove in a run and supplied a hit for Potsdam.
In the second game, Jackie Rometo went 4-for-5 with five RBIs for New Paltz (13-9, 2-2 SUNYAC). Pitcher Jillian Harrison threw five innings without allowing a run and just three hits. Vanessa Brandt and Moscarello each were 2-for-3 for the Bears (0-11, 0-4).
BASEBALL
ITHACA 9, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Designated hitter Nicholas Cutaia went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as Ithaca College prevailed Sunday in the third straight Liberty League game between the two teams in Canton. The squads split a doubleheader Saturday.
Matt Fabian and Gil Merod each hit home runs in the fifth inning for Ithaca (14-5, 3-2). Buzz Shirley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Caleb Clark and Cristian Forgione each homered for the Saints (11-6, 3-3). Sean Desjardins went 2-for-2.
HUDSON VALLEY CC 6, JEFFERSON CC 3
Second baseman Mike Talavera hit a three-run double to key Hudson Valley Community College’s four-run fourth inning in a Region 3 victory over Jefferson CC on Sunday in Troy.
Cole Paro also drove in a run in the inning and Branden Shader went 2-for-3 with an RBI overall for HVCC (2-12). Winning pitcher Luis Misla struck out 13 and allowed two hits in five innings.
Will Cole and Dylan Castell each supplied two hits for the Cannoneers (1-9).
The scheduled second game between the two teams was postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.