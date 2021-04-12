Local colleges
QUEENSBURY — Sarah Johnson hit a walk-off single that drove in the winning run as the Jefferson Community College softball team edged SUNY Adirondack, 6-5, in game two to get a nonconference split Sunday.
Johnson earned the win in relief and Leah Briones homered and drove in four runs for the Cannoneers (8-4).
Amber Everett hit a game-ending sacrifice fly to give the Timberwolves (4-7) a 12-11 opening-game win after overcoming an eight-run first inning.
n Mackenzie Currie collected five hits over two games, but the SUNY Canton softball team (1-8, 0-4) lost both ends of an North Atlantic Conference doubleheader to SUNY Delhi, 7-3 and 12-4, Sunday at Delhi.
n Stephen Snediker drove in a run in both games, but the host JCC baseball team was swept, 7-2 and 13-2, by SUNY Adirondack on Sunday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. JCC is now 1-13 on the season.
