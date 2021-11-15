Local colleges
Clarkson University sophomore Ethan Haider was named the ECAC men’s hockey goalie of the week Monday.
Haider allowed two goals on 66 shots this weekend in wins over Harvard and Dartmouth. The Maple Grove, Minn., native made 37 saves in the Golden Knights’ 6-2 win over the Crimson on Friday. The reigning rookie of the year in the conference followed that up with his first shutout of the season with 27 stops in Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Big Green.
n Clarkson graduate student Gillian Kurtic was selected as the Liberty League volleyball player of the week Monday. St. Lawrence University freshman Nathan Mead earned men’s squash performer of the week while Saints sophomore Anannya Morey got player of the week honors in women’s squash. League top rookies include SLU’s Hassan Madkour (men’s squash), Promise Dorsey-Butler (women’s squash) and Clarkson’s Cooper Matice (men’s swimming and diving). SUNY Potsdam freshman Ryan Orcutt was picked as SUNYAC swimmer of the week.
