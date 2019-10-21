Local colleges
Clarkson University senior Rachel Reusch and freshman Kristin Werdine helped the program sweep the Liberty League volleyball awards Monday.
Reusch earned most valuable player honors at the Clarkson Invitational, where the Golden Knights swept all four matches to win the title. The Buffalo native averaged 3.54 kills per set and 1.23 blocks per set in the four games. Werdine has won the top rookie four times this season and in back-to-back weeks.
n St. Lawrence University freshman Sophie Brzezinski was picked as the women’s cross country rookie of the week. The Great Falls, Va., native was the top Liberty League first-year runner at the Connecticut College Invitational on Saturday in New London, Conn. She turned in a time of 23 minutes, 4.6 seconds on the 8-kilometer course to place 71st overall.
