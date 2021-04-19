Local colleges
POTSDAM — Clarkson University junior Sydney Roderick of the women’s lacrosse team was named the Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week on Monday.
Roderick scored six goals with 10 assists for 16 points, giving her 22 points over the last seven days.
Junior Zachary Carpin enjoyed the biggest six-game stretch of his collegiate career for Clarkson baseball, and he was chosen as the league’s Performer of the Week. He hit .450 with seven extra-base hits, including four doubles and three home runs. For SUNY Canton, Hunter Olsen, Nick Walberger and Kyle Fingar have swept the North Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse weekly honors. Olsen was named NAC Player of the Week, Walberger was the NAC Defensive Player of the Week, and Fingar picked up NAC Rookie of the Week honors.
At St. Lawrence University, Cooper Evans was named Liberty League Rookie of the Week for men’s golf. He shot a 3-over-par 73 to tie for medalist honors to lead the Saints to a win at the five-team Clarkson Invitational at the Potsdam Town and Country Club on Saturday.
