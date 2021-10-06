CANTON — Annika Kreppein supplied 11 kills and Natalie Piper added 10 to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 win over St. Michael’s in a nonconference game.
The Saints improved to 5-8 overall.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 2, SUNY OSWEGO 0
Lucy Adiutori made two saves to lead the St. Lawrence University field hockey team to a 2-0 win over SUNY Oswego (6-5) in a nonconference game in Oswego.
Mckenzie Haberl and Marlee Paterson scored for the Saints (7-4).
