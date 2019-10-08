Local colleges
POTSDAM — Giulia Mahoney scored off a pass from Camryn Careccia in the 74th minute to lead the Clarkson University women’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over SUNY Plattsburgh in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
Sarah Kohls scored in the 50th minute to tie the game for Clarkson (8-3-1 overall).
Kirsten Villemaire scored in the 31st minute for the Cardinals (5-5-1).
n Kelsey Finster doled out 26 assists as the Jefferson Community College volleyball team rolled to a 25-6, 25-13, 25-19 Mid-State Athletic Conference sweep over Tompkins-Cortland CC on Tuesday in Dryden. Maggie Vazquez totaled eight kills and Abigail Sullivan added six service points for the Cannoneers (22-4, 5-1).
