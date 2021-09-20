Matos, Castro power Bears past Roos in soccer

POTSDAM — Sebastian Matos and Rafael Castro each scored goals as the SUNY Potsdam men’s soccer team blanked SUNY Canton, 2-0, in a nonconference matchup Monday night.

Quinn Graziano assisted on the Matos goal and Conor Callan registered three saves for the Bears (2-3-2). Tyler Petersen collected four saves for the Kangaroos (2-4).

n Former Beaver River star Chelsea Greenwood finished with 14 kills, five digs and three blocks as the Jefferson Community College volleyball team beat Corning CC, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-17, in a Region 3 match Sunday in Corning. Former South Jefferson standout Amelia Lyon recorded 16 assists, four aces and four kills for the Cannoneers (5-3).

