CANTON — Olivia Middleton scored 13 points off the bench as the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 64-44 nonconference victory over SUNY Canton on Friday night.
Ava McCann added 12 points while Erin Kumler supplied 10 points for the Saints (9-0 overall).
Shanelle Borth netted seven points while Briana Brousseau chipped in six points for the Kangaroos (4-6).
Tuesday’s scheduled game between SLU and SUNY Cortland was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 31, with game time yet to be determined.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SKIDMORE 6, SUNY CANTON 0
Six different Thoroughbreds skaters scored goals as they blanked the Kangaroos in the opening round of the Oswego Holiday Classic in Oswego on Saturday.
Austin Rook and Jaden York each handed out a pair of assists for Skidmore (7-4-1), which plays Augusburg (Minn.) University in today’s title game at 4.
Pierce Diamond made 27 saves for SUNY Canton (3-4-1), which takes on host SUNY Oswego in the third-place game at 1 today.
