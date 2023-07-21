POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam Director of Athletics Mark Misiak has announced that Kelsey Morrison will succeed him as head coach of the Bears women’s soccer program.

“I’m delighted to welcome Kelsey to our department and to introduce her as the next head coach of our women’s soccer team,” Misiak said. “Kelsey is enthusiastic, intelligent and incredibly ambitious. Most importantly, she is extraordinarily passionate about providing student-athletes with positive and memorable experiences. I’m excited about what our women’s soccer program can achieve under her leadership.”

