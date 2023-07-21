POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam Director of Athletics Mark Misiak has announced that Kelsey Morrison will succeed him as head coach of the Bears women’s soccer program.
“I’m delighted to welcome Kelsey to our department and to introduce her as the next head coach of our women’s soccer team,” Misiak said. “Kelsey is enthusiastic, intelligent and incredibly ambitious. Most importantly, she is extraordinarily passionate about providing student-athletes with positive and memorable experiences. I’m excited about what our women’s soccer program can achieve under her leadership.”
Morrison comes to Potsdam after spending the last two seasons as the head coach at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa. In 2021, the Cumberland, Md. native guided the Golden Tornadoes to their first ever Presidents’ Athletic Conference playoff appearance. Seven of her players earned All-PAC recognition during the two campaigns.
“I am so thankful to Mark and the entire search committee for entrusting me in the leadership of this program,” Morrison said. “I count it a privilege to lead, mentor and challenge the women’s soccer student-athletes at Potsdam and invest in what has already been established and what is yet to come. I look forward to seeing the program continue to grow both on and off the field as we journey into this next season.”
Before heading to Pennsylvania, Morrison briefly served as assistant coach for Division I Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La. With the Colonels, she planned and led daily training sessions, led team film sessions and provided scouting reports. She also arranged itineraries, meals and other logistical responsibilities for team travel and game day management. In addition, Morrison mentored student-athletes and facilitated team and culture building activities. She was an academic coordinator and the recruiting coordinator for the Northeast as well.
For over two years prior, Morrison was associate head coach and athletics coordinator at her alma mater, the University of Valley Forge in Phoenixville, Pa. She was the interim head coach during the spring of 2019. As athletics coordinator, Morrison managed 15 staff members, handled home and away contracts for nine sports and game day management.
In four seasons for the Patriots, Morrison amassed 26 goals and 11 assists for 63 points in 67 games. She was first team All-American Collegiate Athletic Association as a senior and was the O.L. Harrup Award winner, Valley Forge’s most prestigious athletics award, as a junior.
Morrison earned a bachelor’s in social work from Valley Forge in 2018 and master’s in organizational leadership from the same university the following year.
Morrison is the 11th head coach in Bears program history. Misiak led the program from 2011-22, becoming its all-time winningest coach and helping the Bears to their first three SUNYAC playoff appearances.
SUNY Potsdam opens its 2023 campaign on Sept. 1, when it hosts Bears host Route 11 rival SUNY Canton at 7 p.m.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.