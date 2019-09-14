NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Norwich built a big halftime lead and held on to defeat the St. Lawrence University football team, 30-24, in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.
The Cadets (2-0) fell behind 2 minutes, 41 seconds into the game, then proceeded to build a 30-14 halftime edge.
SLU (0-2) struck first with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Grochot to Joseph Viscardo to go ahead 7-0 with 12:19 left in the first quarter.
Norwich responded with 23 straight points, capped with a 30-yard pass from Matt Dunn to Manni Romero to go ahead 23-7 with 10:04 left in the first half.
Grochot went on to throw two more touchdown passes, a 4-yard strike to Bryan Dempsey and a 23-yard pass to Joseph Viscardo late in the game. He finished 31 for 55 for 343 yards.
Dunn led the Cadets completing 34 of 49 passes for 399 yards.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 3, SUNY OSWEGO 0
Samantha Allen made four saves and Cynnie White added two more as the Saints shut out SUNY Oswego (1-6) in a nonconference game at Canton.
Julia Mulhern scored one goal and assisted on another for the Saints (4-1). Erin O’Brien and Tori Daley also scored.
CLARKSON 2, UTICA 1
Ally Flaherty scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 77th minute as Clarkson defeated the Pioneers (5-1) in a nonconference game at Potsdam.
Camryn Careccia scored the first goal for Clarkson (5-1-1) in the 43rd minute. Kierra Caissey scored in the 78th minute for Utica.
SUNY CANTON 1, THOMAS 1 (OT)
Madison Rowe scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute to help the Kangaroos (1-2-1, 0-0-1) salvage a tie with Thomas in the NAC opener for both teams at Canton.
Kayla Sellars scored in the 59th minute for Thomas (0-4-1, 0-0-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
UTICA 1, CLARKSON 0
Randy Miksch stopped eight shots to lead the Pioneers past Clarkson (2-3) in a nonconference game at Utica.
Connor McQuillan scored on a rebound of a shot from Thomas Muller in the 18th minute for Utica (3-1-1).
SUNY CORTLAND 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Anthony Ruggiero scored the game-winner in the 64th minute as the Red Dragons (4-1) edged St. Lawrence University in a nonconference game at Cortland.
Miguel Tunas and Mikey Lanzetta also scored for SUNY Cortland. Matthew Lawlor and Marvin Sibanda scored for the Saints (2-3).
RENSSELAER 2, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Matt LaBranche stopped two shots to lead the Engineers past SUNY Potsdam (2-4-1) in a nonconference game at Troy.
Josh Gaudiano scored one goal and assisted on another to lead RPI (5-1) and Ben Kogan also scored.
THOMAS 1, SUNY CANTON 0
MacQuille Walker scored in the 13th minute to send Thomas past the Kangaroos (2-2-2, 0-1) in an NAC game at Canton.
Jonathan LeClair made one save for Thomas (1-4-1, 1-0).
VOLLEYBALL
SAINTS WIN TWICE
St. Lawrence completed a perfect weekend at the North Country Invitational by defeating Middlebury 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12 and defeating host SUNY Potsdam, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21.
Natalie Piper led the Saints (10-1) with 34 total kills. Jenna Britton supplied 65 assists.
The Bears (3-7) also lost to Middlebury, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20.
CLARKSON STAYS PERFECT
Rachel Reusch finished with 26 kills as Clarkson (11-0) swept Elmira 25-21, 25-13, 25-12 and then Utica 25-8, 25-8, 25-17 at the SUNY Oswego Invitational. Kristin Werdine added 21 kills.
SUNY Canton (2-9) opened with a 28-26, 25-23, 25-22 sweep of Utica and then fell 25-10, 25-12, 25-14 to the Lakers. Tatum Lafrance and Marissa Ixtlahuac both picked up 10 kills against Utica.
JCC WINS 3 MATCHES
The Cannoneers defeated Broome CC, 3-1, then Corning CC, 3-0, and finally Tompkins-Cortland CC, 3-0, in Region 3 Onondaga POD play at Onondaga CC in Syracuse.
FIELD HOCKEY
LEBANON VALLEY 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Nikki Willi made four saves and Corinne Kearney added one as Lebanon Valley shut out the Saints (1-4) at the William Smith Tournament at Geneva.
Cecile Kat, Mikayla Poole and Ashlee Sheibley scored goals for Lebanon Valley (1-4).
MEN’S GOLF
SAINTS SEVENTH AFTER DAY ONE
William Wilson and Tom Egberts both shot 75 and tied for 18th individually to lead SLU on the opening day of the Duke Nelson Invitational. SLU is seventh with 306 strokes. New York University leads the tournament at 291.
Clarkson, led by a 72 from Chris Rust, who is tied for ninth, is 13th at 312 strokes.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
RYAN, SULLIVAN ADVANCE
SLU singles players Christina Ryan and Linda Sullivan both advanced from the first and second rounds of flight A of singles on the opening day of the Canton Classic.
Ryan defeated RIT’s Kirsten Auble 8-5 and Sullivan beat SUNY Geneseo’s Sam Montague 8-0 in round one. Ryan beat SUNY Geneseo’s Grace Klomp 8-1 in round two and Sullivan beat RIT’s Shayna Ginster 8-1 in round two.
