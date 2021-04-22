POTSDAM — Dawson Tait scored six goals to lead top-ranked Rochester Institute of Technology to a 21-8 win over Clarkson in a Liberty League men’s lacrosse game Thursday afternoon.
Larson Sundown scored three goals for the Tigers (7-0 overall, 3-0 conference) and Quinn Commandant added two.
Pierce Currie led Clarkson (3-6, 1-2) with three goals and Jay Considine threw in two.
n Allie Vangas tallied seven goals as the SUNY Plattsburgh women’s lacrosse team defeated host SUNY Potsdam, 17-10, in a SUNYAC game Thursday. Frankie Porcaro scored four goals and Lindsay Guzzetta added three for the Cardinals (2-5 overall and SUNYAC). Anita Reitano led the Bears (3-8, 0-7) with three goals.
n Meredith Macey and Lillian Sullivan picked up the only singles wins for the St. Lawrence University women’s tennis team in a 7-2 loss at Rochester. Macey beat Olivia Waysack, 7-5, 6-2. Sullivan beat Yaya Wang 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 for the Saints (2-2).
