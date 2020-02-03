Local colleges
CANTON — St. Lawrence University sophomore Ava McCann was named the Liberty League women’s basketball performer of the week Monday.
The guard helped the Saints to three wins and the top of the league standings. McCann averaged 21.7 points, including a career-high 31 against Vassar on Saturday.
Olivia Barringer got the league’s rookie of the week for the second time this season.
n SUNY Potsdam senior Samantha Coombs was named SUNYAC women’s swimmer of the week Monday. She won three individual events at Oswego on Saturday and helped the Bears to a relay victory.
