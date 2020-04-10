The month of April is usually one of the busiest times of the year in the life of a collegiate sports information director. There’s usually multiple games in multiple sports that they have to compile information and write game recaps.
However, the outbreak of coronavirus has emptied athletic fields and stories about spring events were halted. Athletic life got quiet really fast and some couldn’t believe how fast it happen.
“I was scoring a lacrosse game that started at noon and I did three games that week and then all the events were gone,” SUNY Potsdam SID Dan Bronson said.
The usually break-neck pace of the spring calendar feels like the offseason where little to no news happens until the fall sports calendar kicks off in late August. Bronson took advantage of the unexpectedly quiet Saturday in March.
“I slept in that Saturday until noon,” he said.
Clarkson University was poised to make a run in the men’s hockey tournament and the women’s team had touched down in Madison, Wis. to prepare for an NCAA quarterfinal game against second-seeded Wisconsin. News of that game and tournament being called off reached the Golden Knights when they touched down. SIDs Gary Mikel and Tommy Szarka were not at the women’s game because of the men’s hockey quarterfinal series and a men’s lacrosse game.
“That confluence of events would not allow any of us to travel because our normal workforce was not going to be around to help out,” Szarka said.
Area teams that had already made the trip to Florida for spring break games were allowed to play competitive games before they headed back home. Those were the last intercollegiate events that will likely be contested until at least the fall season. Szarka and the rest of the SIDs felt sad that spring sports and the hockey seasons weren’t completed. However, the programs that played relished the opportunity.
“Our baseball and softball teams were lucky enough to get to play a few games in Florida, probably some of the last teams in the country to get that opportunity,” Szarka said.
A major thing about spring sports being canceled was the traditional senior night that honors players taking part in their final game was gone. However, the SIDs have been doing their best to fill the void.
“Making sure that each of those seniors gets some time in the spotlight was important to the Clarkson athletic department,” Szarka said. “Over the course of the next five weeks or so, our website, Twitter and Instagram will have graphics on social media for each of the spring sport seniors that will be redirected to their bio pages.”
One thing schools are doing is trying to tell the experiences of current athletes that had their season wiped out by the pandemic. St. Lawrence has been posting blogs from their athletes who are talking about their experiences having to learn from home. There have been stories about competitors like Saints’ women’s squash player Sanna Koivumäki, who is from Finland, trying to make sense of everything.
“We wanted the student-athletes to speak to the SLU experience on social media,” Saints SID Aaron Todd said.
The lack of games also allows for chances to familiarize fans and students with the history of the sports programs. SUNY Canton SID Nate Hart has some things in the work for Kangaroos’ athletic site.
“I’ve focused on include a “This Day in History” series that includes a look back to some moments in our history on a specific date,” he said.
Potsdam has rebroadcast the 1981 Division II men’s basketball national championship game on the SUNY Potsdam YouTube, which will also rerun the 1986 national title game on the same channel at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Bronson said that the alumni office helped put that together.
Most of the individual sports accounts are handled by people connected with the sport. However, they’re also staying active during the break.
“The individual department accounts usually set their own tone with what message they want to convey,” Todd said.
There are some things to look forward to as the NCAA will have Division III Week to honor those programs in the smaller schools. All but the Clarkson and St. Lawrence men’s and women’s hockey teams play in that tier. Schools are still also trying to stay active as a means to recruit potential athletes. The programs are doing their best to recruit without being able to visit athletes.
“I continue to work hand in hand with our coaches as we look to move our recruiting efforts to a virtual format,” Hart said.
