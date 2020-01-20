Local colleges
St. Lawrence University assistant women’s hockey coach Mare MacDougall Bari has been named the 2020 winner of the American Hockey Coaches Association Assistant Women’s Coach Award. The award recognizes an assistant coach’s career body of work.
MacDougall Bari is in her 13th season as an assistant coach at SLU. The Saints’ strength and conditioning and video coordinator, MacDougall Bari also assists with the recruitment of student-athletes works closely with the team’s defensemen and penalty-killing unit.
In 12 seasons at SLU, MacDougall Bari has helped lead the Saints to four NCAA Tournament appearances, seven ECAC Hockey semifinal appearances, including the 2012 ECAC Hockey Tournament championship, and a 226-155-51 record.
After a dominate weekend in the North Atlantic Conference, SUNY Canton junior Joseph Werner has been named the NAC player of the week.
Werner had a monster weekend leading the Roos to a NAC sweep against Maine Presque Isle, averaging 16.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting nearly 62 percent from the field.
After an impressive weekend in conference play, freshman Joie Culkin has been named the NAC co-player and rookie of the week.
Culkin had a huge weekend, leading the Roos to a NAC split against Maine Presque Isle, averaging 17.5 points and 19.5 rebounds per game, shooting nearly 41 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point land.
