Local colleges
CANTON — St. Lawrence University freshman forward Olivia Barringer was named Liberty League women’s basketball rookie of the week for the second straight week Monday.
The Voorheesville native tallied a career-best 18 points and seven rebounds against William Smith and 10 points and eight rebounds against Rochester Institute of Technology. This is the third time Barringer has won the top rookie award.
The Saints’ Haylei Coolican earned top rookie honors in women’s track and field.
n SUNY Potsdam sophomore Isaiah Brown was selected as men’s basketball player of the week for the third time in four weeks. He averaged 23 points in three conference wins this past week. He shot 40 percent from the floor and was 19-for-24 from the free-throw line in the three games.
