Local colleges
St. Lawrence University senior defensive back Tyler Burns was named Liberty League defensive player of the week in football Monday.
Burns intercepted a pass in the end zone to help SLU stop Buffalo State, 31-26, in the season finale Saturday. The Milford, Conn., native also finished with a game-high 10 tackles for the Saints. Senior Karim Ibrahim was selected as men’s squash player of the week. SLU freshman Jackson Hamilton was named rookie of the week in men’s cross country.
n SUNY Potsdam freshman goalie Connor Green was named SUNYAC men’s hockey rookie of the week Monday. Green stopped all 20 shots to earn his first career win and shutout as SUNY Potsdam blanked SUNY Fredonia, 1-0, on Saturday night.
