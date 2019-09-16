LOCAL COLLEGES
St. Lawrence University sophomore quarterback Tyler Grochot was named Liberty League football offensive performer of the week Monday.
Grochot completed 31-of-55 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in SLU’s 30-24 loss to Norwich on Saturday.
Clarkson University freshman Kristin Werdine was selected as volleyball rookie performer of the week.
n SUNY Canton freshman and former Malone graduate Victoria Hanna was picked North Atlantic Conference defensive player and rookie of the week by the conference Monday. Hanna made 41 saves in three matches for the Kangaroos last week. Ashton Houppert (Lowville) was named volleyball rookie of the week, while team Jenna Roat earned defensive player of the week.
n Sebastian Mastin’s goal lifted Jefferson Community College men’s soccer team to a 3-2 Mid-State Athletic Conference win over Corning CC in Watertown on Sunday. Sidike Doumbia and Jeffrey Lloyd supplied goals for the Cannoneers (3-2, 1-1). In the women’s match, Corning CC beat Jefferson CC, 7-1. Calleigh Thomas scored for the Cannoneers (1-4, 0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.