St. Lawrence University sophomore quarterback Tyler Grochot was named Liberty League football performer of the week on Monday.
Grochot went 30-for-47 passing for 357 yards and five touchdown passes in SLU’s 35-21 over Rensselaer on Saturday. Saints’ senior defensive back Tyler Burns was picked as special team player of the week.
Clarkson University swept the volleyball awards as senior Kate Isaksen and freshman Isabelle Crow were selected as the performer and rookie of the week, respectively.
St. Lawrence freshman Mckenzie Haberl took the field hockey performer of the week and the SLU varsity four earned the women’s rowing boat of the week.
