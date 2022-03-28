COLLEGE BASEBALL
POUGHKEEPSIE — Nicholas Butler and Jake Delaney each drove in two runs to pace St. Lawrence past Vassar, 6-5, on Sunday night in a Liberty League baseball game.
Michael Watson pitched two innings in relief of Christian Mingione to earn the win for the Saints (9-4, 2-1).
Brett Parker pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing no hits and striking out two to earn the save. Chris Watson totaled three hits for St. Lawrence and Cristian Forgione homered.
Earlier Sunday, Vassar edged St. Lawrence, 11-10 in seven innings in a game that was suspended because of darkness on Saturday.
n Also on Sunday in the Liberty League, Kent Wilson collected three extra-base hits and drove in five runs as Clarkson won at Union, 7-4. Wilson finished with a home run, two doubles and two runs scored for the Golden Knights (4-8, 1-2). Colby Brouillette socked a pair of hits against the Dutchmen (7-6, 2-1).
